Some crimes up but crashes down in Dalton

Feb. 27—Crime in some categories was above five-year averages in Dalton in January, according to data to be presented to the Dalton Public Safety Commission. But the number of motor vehicle crashes was down compared to the five-year average.

There were 91 Part 1 crimes such as homicide, motor vehicle theft and burglary in January, compared to the five-year average of 81.

There were 386 Part 2 crimes like fraud, vandalism, drug possession and drug sales, down from the five-year average of 462.

There were seven violent crimes in January, above the five-year average of six. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

There were 84 property crimes, above the five-year average of 75.

There were no homicides in January, which was unchanged from January in 2023; one rape reported, also unchanged from January 2023; one robbery, up from none; six burglaries, up from five; three motor vehicle thefts, down from six; and five aggravated assaults, up from two.

Forgery/counterfeiting rose to 11 from five; liquor violations fell to four from six; and public drunkenness stood at six, unchanged from January 2023.

There were 107 motor vehicle crashes in January, compared to the five-year average of 110 and to 131 for January 2023.

Dalton police officers responded to 24 crashes with injuries. Those crashes resulted in two people injured with one serious injury and no fatalities.

Following too closely played a role in 25 crashes, followed by failure to yield, which played a role in 19 crashes.

Wednesdays had the most crashes, with 27, and Fridays were second, with 22. Sundays had the fewest crashes with eight. The period from 4 to 6:59 p.m. had the most crashes, with 26, followed by 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m. with 21.

Walnut Avenue had the most crashes, with 18, followed by Chattanooga Road with 16. Those two streets typically have the most crashes because of the volume of traffic on each.

The Dalton Fire Department answered 323 calls in January, according to data to be presented to the commission. Of those, 163 were for medical calls.

Eighteen calls were for motor vehicle wrecks with injuries, and three were for motor vehicle wrecks with no injuries. Twenty-eight calls were canceled while firefighters were on their way.