Some crimes, like first-degree murder, absolutely justify execution by electric chair

Staff
·4 min read

What’s humane?

I just read John Blume’s OpEd opposing the return of the electric chair. I couldn’t believe his defense of murderers who object to being electrocuted because there’s no “more humane way” of executing them. Is there a humane way to murder someone? Did they offer their victims a choice of how to be murdered? These murderers have survived for years while working their way through the legal appeals process. While waiting, they’ve been humanely fed, clothed, furnished medical and spiritual care, and given exercise, entertainment and amusement opportunities. Meanwhile, the survivors of the victims have not only suffered loss, but the knowledge that the murderers haven’t been punished as a court ordered.

Execution isn’t intended to be a deterrent. It’s meant to be a punishment. Sometimes a crime is so brutal that it absolutely justifies execution. First-degree murder is such a crime. The murderer displayed no compassion when he killed his victim; why does he deserve compassion when it’s time for him to die? If true justice were to be done, the murderer would die in the same manner his victim died. I fully support the use of the electric chair.

Jessie Sargent, West Columbia

No executions

I would like to take John Blume’s Opinion piece, “There’s no reason for S.C. to execute inmates in the electric chair or by firing squad”, a step further. There’s no reason to execute anyone by any means in the state of South Carolina. The death penalty and public execution is a horrible stain on the face of humanity. It does not right a wrong, balance the scales of justice, nor bring healing to the grieving and the bereaved.

On so many levels, it represents complete hopelessness in the values that we should all hold dear. Mercy, redemption, forgiveness, and the worth of a human being. The argument that mercy was not shown to the victims of crime can be applied to any crime. Do we only weigh the scales of justice heavily in murder and not in other life-altering and traumatic crimes?

It’s all inhumane. Putting a human being to death to right a wrong is barbaric. We either stand against the death penalty, or we don’t. In some things in life, there is no gray area. And this is one.

Jackie Morfesis, Charleston

Federal funding

Everyone knows this has been a challenging year for our state and its residents. Jobs are evaporating, people are being forced to relocate and abandon dreams, and schools are struggling, with funding for important areas like the arts drying up as government dollars get reallocated to fighting the pandemic. In the midst of all of this, we’re now seeing the Attorney General’s office request federal funding from Congress to expand a lawsuit that’s already being fought at the federal level — a duplicate request for funding.

Why the waste? And from an apparently fiscally conservative officer in an apparently fiscally conservative state? Alan Wilson wants to fight technology at precisely the time that tech is allowing small businesses to expand and, whatever the merits of that fight might be, it’s already happening at a federal level.

If S.C. is going to get more funds from the federal government, let’s not use it to fight battles that are already being fought. Let’s expand small business access to emergency funds, or bring arts and other important educational opportunities back to our schools.

Andrew Mullen, West Columbia

Drunk driving

Your “From bears to abortion to COVID: Which new laws passed, which didn’t” article recapping the 2021 legislative session was a bitter pill to swallow for drunk driving reform advocates. Fewer slow drivers in the left lane? Fine. But if there was time to address that, surely the Legislature could have found the time to pass Senate Bill 28 that expands the use of ignition interlock devices to prevent repeat drunk driving offenses.

As bill sponsor Senator Brad Hutto said at the Mothers Against Drunk Driving press event in April, many bills are filed but few save lives. S.28 will save many innocent lives, every year. The Senate passed it 41-1, and we expect a similar percentage of House members will vote for it when leadership finally gets the bill on an agenda. The House has been the slow driver in the left lane on preventing drunk driving tragedies that could happen to my family or yours. It’s time to let this bill pass.

Steven Burritt, Irmo

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: The 2nd Amendment is a $280-billion mistake. Repeal and replace it

    The San Jose mass shooting is yet more evidence that piecemeal gun laws in the U.S. don't work. It's time to repeal the 2nd Amendment.

  • Dan Evans hits back at Dominic Thiem: I'm no party animal

    Paris in the springtime is supposed to be romantic, full of dancing and courtship at the pavement cafes. But not this year – thanks to a Covid curfew of 9pm – and certainly not for Dan Evans, the British No1. Evans bit back on Friday at a suggestion that he is a frustrated party animal, who would rather be perusing the local nightclubs than practising his forehand. This provocative claim had been made – or rather implied – by the recent US Open champion Dominic Thiem. “There are guys … for whom life in the bubble is probably an advantage,” Thiem told an interviewer last month, “for example [Dan] Evans or [Alexander] Bublik. They have problems focusing on sport in normal situations. It’s great for them, they concentrate exclusively on tennis, there is nothing else.” When this comment was put to Evans – who will open his French Open campaign on Sunday – he was indignant. “According to him, I must be out a lot, partying a lot. [But] I've done all right outside of the bubble as well. I must have improved a lot inside the bubble for him to say that.” Asked how different his life would be without the pandemic to restrict his options, Evans replied “Nothing will change much. Some nice dinners, that's it. I travel with my girlfriend every week. It is not like I am on my own and single, and [I wasn’t] going nuts when there wasn't bubbles. I don't know – it is a strange comment, isn't it?” Evans’s reputation for hedonism can be partly explained by the one-year ban he served in 2017, after testing positive for cocaine. This mis-step was not entirely out of character. Until that moment, he had been easily distracted – a man who could resist anything but temptation.

  • Michaela Onyenwere Drops Career-High 29 PTS (May 29, 2021)

    Rookie Michaela Onyenwere dropped 29 PTS today and nailed six triples for the Liberty.

  • Eric Riddick, released after serving 29 years for crime he says he didn't commit, turns focus to helping others

    After spending nearly three decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit, Eric Riddick woke up in Philadelphia on Saturday a free man -- with a new purpose and an ally to help him get it done. Riddick, who served over 29 years of a life sentence, was released from prison on Friday after his attorney argued that evidence was not shared with the defense at the time of the initial trial. About 20 years into his sentence, Riddick found a surprising ally in Mill.

  • Biden to Crack Down On Tax Evasion by Crypto Investors

    President Joe Biden is looking to crack down on tax evasion from high-income and crypto earners alike through his American Families Plan. Biden is looking to both zero in on wealthy taxpayers who...

  • More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

    The remains of 215 children, some as young as 3 years old, have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school — one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation. Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation said in a news release that the remains were confirmed last weekend with the help of ground-penetrating radar. More bodies may be found because there are more areas to search on the school grounds, Casimir said Friday.

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Remains of 215 children found at former indigenous school site in Canada

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children, a discovery Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as heartbreaking on Friday. The children were students at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia that closed in 1978, according to the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Nation, which said the remains were found with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist. "We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify," Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Mayor of Colombia's Cali reports 13 deaths, says many were possibly protest-related

    At least 13 people died on Friday in the Colombian city of Cali, the epicenter of demonstrations across the country, and many of those deaths may have been linked to protests, Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said on Saturday. Friday marked a month of often bloody demonstrations across the country. The government has linked 17 civilian deaths and the deaths of two police officers to the protests, which started on April 28, while rights groups say dozens more civilians have been killed by security forces.

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • Olivia Rodrigo becomes the youngest solo artist to score UK chart double

    The singer is the youngest solo artist to score a UK number one single and album at the same time.

  • OC summer kickoff honors health care workers amid pandemic

    Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, Ocean City will look a lot different this year than last and there will be plenty of people taking advantage of that during the unofficial start to the summer.

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

    The 33-year-old Arizona native currently faces six federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct

  • Three of Exxon’s refineries on US list of biggest polluters

    The company’s facility in Baton Rouge is the worst soot polluter in the country