Of the crimes guns recovered in Savannah, 11% were purchased at Welsh Pawn Shop

Around 11% of the crime guns recovered in Savannah in 2022 were purchased at one of the three Welsh Pawn Shops in Chatham County, the most of any Federal Firearms Licensee.

Of the guns recovered from crimes in Savannah, 11% were purchased at one of the three Welsh Pawn Shops between Chatham and Effingham counties.

During a July 2016 phone call with a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Industry Operations Investigator (IOI), taken from his $1.2 million home in Corona Del Mar, California, Welsh Pawn Shop CEO Eric Richman said that after thinking things over, he was "highly embarrassed and disappointed.”

Richman was referring to the the ATF's Independent Operations Investigator's inspection report of the Welsh Pawn Shop on 32 E. Derenne Ave., one of three Welsh Pawn Shop locations between Chatham and Effingham counties, all of which he owns and all of which are Federal Firearms Licensed (FFL) dealers.

In June of that year, the IOI wrapped up his inspection and informed Richman that ATF had uncovered six violations of federal law, placing the pawn shop's license to accept and sell firearms in jeopardy. Most worrisome, however, were the 1,414 ATF-4473 forms that contained errors and/or omissions prior to the delivery of the firearms. One of the questions on the form — and the most common reason people are prohibited from purchasing guns from dealerships worldwide — is whether the prospective purchaser is a convicted felon.

"Just about every day you will find an article or TV broadcast about someone being injured or killed by a gun and my stores want to do their part in complying with the laws,” Richman told the IOI. Richman also apologized and vowed to improve Welsh Pawn Shop’s standards.

His contrition and excuses sufficed. The ATF issued Welsh Pawn Shop a warning letter, a form of administrative action that ATF can issue to an FFL based upon violations uncovered in the inspection, and the most lenient of three ATF penalties.

But six years after that phone call, Welsh Pawn Shop continued to sell guns to people with criminal histories, a Savannah Morning News investigation has revealed by comparing an ATF database against police incident reports and court documents.

Eric Richmond, president to Welsh Pawn Shop.

Data shows firearms purchasers had criminal histories

The ATF Savannah agency traced 75% of the firearms recovered by local law enforcement agencies in 2022 to Georgia-based FFL dealers, 55% of which are gun or pawn shops. Forty-five percent (45%) of the total firearms sold came from Savannah-based FFL dealers. Around 11% of the firearms it recovered in 2022 were purchased at one of the three Welsh Pawn Shops in Savannah, the most of any Federal Firearms Licensee.

According to the ATF Savannah spreadsheet, the 82 firearms ATF Savannah traced to Welsh Pawn Shop were purchased by 82 different people. By cross-referencing the ATF Savannah spreadsheet and Chatham County Detention Center booking history, Savannah Morning News uncovered that 23 out of the 82 purchasers had criminal histories prior to purchasing a firearm at Welsh Pawn Shop, though that doesn't account for crimes that may have occurred outside of Chatham County's jurisdiction, nor does a criminal history prohibit someone from purchasing a firearm.

Federal law dictates that a person must be convicted of a felony, or be on probation as a “felony first offender,” or have received a conditional discharge for a felony to fail a background check, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a nonprofit organization that promotes gun safety legislation in the United States.

State laws may also establish additional, stronger eligibility standards, but Georgia isn’t one of those states. In fact, it is one of only five states that allows people to buy guns even if their record contains violent or gun-related misdemeanors, a serious mental condition, drug and alcohol abuse, and/or juvenile offenses.

Of the 23 Welsh Pawn Shop purchasers charged with crimes, eight had been booked for violent misdemeanors, while 12 were charged with drug-related crimes. Only two of the 23 had been convicted in Chatham County court before they bought a gun from Welsh — one for disorderly conduct, another for criminal trespass and contempt of court, neither of which would have prohibited their purchasing firearms. The search doesn't account for convictions in courts outside of Georgia, or in federal court.

Although the firearm purchases were legal, the data suggests some people purchased firearms at the Welsh Pawn Shop intending to traffic them. The ATF considers a time-to-crime of less than three years as a potential indicator of gun trafficking. The Welsh Pawn Shop’s average time-to-crime was 2.89 years. Additionally, in 23 instances out of 82 total purchases, according to incident reports obtained by the Savannah Morning News, the purchaser of the firearm at Welsh Pawn Shop did not match the possessor in the crime, nor was the gun noted as having been stolen by the responding officer.

"We follow the rules of the road to the best of our abilities is what I can tell you," Richman said in a 30-minute phone call. "Once it leaves our store...we are not in control."

What is the Welsh Pawn Shop?

For the first 59 years of its existence, Welsh Pawn Shop did not sell guns.

Founded in Savannah in 1913, the Richman family opened two more locations over the years. Welsh Pawn Shop has three locations, two in Savannah, at 32 E. Derenne Ave. and 3200 Skidaway Road, and one in Rincon at 586 S. Columbia Ave. All three locations started selling guns at different times. According to ATF inspection reports, the Derenne Avenue location has held its FFL since March 1982; the Skidaway Road location since Sept. 1992; and the Rincon location since April 1997.

Since Welsh Pawn Shops started selling guns, it has turned a steady profit — and, in the mind of at least one journalist, it was no wonder why.

“As homicides climb, so do the fortunes of security agencies and gun dealers,” an Atlanta Journal Constitution journalist wrote in a 1985 article. Using an example, the AJC journalist noted that Welsh Pawn Shop owner Eric Richman sold about 20 handguns per week.

Richman would sell many more for years to come — including guns that led to major lawsuits.

2006 Federal lawsuit alleges Welsh sold guns illegally; guns were later used in crimes in New York

Passed by President George W. Bush in 2004, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) protected firearms manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when crimes were committed with their products.

There was, however, an exception to the PLCAA: Could the plaintiff show that harm was caused by a firearm dealer or manufacturer that committed a knowing violation of a firearms sales law by the defendant?

In 2006, after the shooting deaths of two New York City police officers and the fatal shooting of a young child caught in the crossfire, Mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to test the PLCAA exception.

To do so, Bloomberg filed two federal lawsuits, one in December 2006 and another May 2008, against 27 federally licensed gun dealers that he alleged were “responsible for the funneling into New York of large quantities of handguns used by local criminals to terrorize significant portions of the city's population.”

One of those gun dealers was Welsh Pawn Shop. Another was Big Tom's Pawn Shop on Montgomery Street, also owned by Richman.

“Today's decision affirms that New York's courts do indeed have jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit against out-of-state gun dealers whose guns most often end up in the hands of criminals,” Bloomberg said in a press conference.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Tennessee’s top election officials say Bloomberg has requested a petition that would require securing 2,500 signatures from registered voters in less than a month if he wants to qualify for the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot. The secretary of state’s office confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Bloomberg requested the ballot petition earlier this week. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

New York City police began investigating 55 gun dealerships after firearms seized in more than 500 crimes in the Big Apple — occurring between 1994 and 2001 — were traced directly to those dealers. Of the firearms seized, 27 guns sold from Welsh Pawn Shop were used in crimes in New York City, according to court filings.

Over a six-week span, private investigators conducted sting operations at the 55 storefronts, “straw purchasing” firearms. Hidden camera footage showed 28 of the dealers selling guns illegally.

Welsh Pawn Shop and two other Georgia-based gun dealers ultimately reached a settlement agreement in the lawsuit. A special master assigned by the court was supposed to monitor their gun sales and business practices for the next three years. If a violation was found, Welsh Pawn Shop could be fined up to $1,500.

“By increasing monitoring and accountability among these gun dealers, we’re making sure that these guns don’t end up on New York City streets or those of other cities across our country,” Bloomberg wrote in a statement.

Richman himself “was confident his store had done nothing wrong, but agreeing to monitoring was better than fighting a costly legal battle,” an Associated Press journalist wrote in a September 2006 article.

“I think it’s good for everyone,” Richman said about the settlement at the time. “If I can help and be a conduit to get handguns off the street and out of the hands of criminals, I’m your guy.”

In an email Eric Proshansky, deputy chief of the New York City Law Department’s Division of Affirmative Litigation, who was the lead attorney for the City of New York in the 2006 federal suit, wrote that he believed the special monitor ended up monitoring all 27 gun dealers named in the suit. The City of New York then issued fines under the terms of the settlement agreement to stores that re-offended after the original sting, Proshansky added, though he was unsure whether Welsh Pawn Shop was fined.

"Bottom line was we reduced the number of guns recovered in the city by suing southern dealers that had high numbers of crime guns traced to the city," Proshansky wrote.

As a direct result of the lawsuit, a court-appointed special master, Andrew Weissmann, a former United States Attorney, inspected Big Tom’s Pawn Shop at 5511 Montgomery St. twice ― once in September 2007, another in November 2008.

Weissman did not find any other federal, state or local violations, but he did note a few concerns and made additional recommendations, according to a copy of his report ― particularly the fast that within a six-month period, Big Tom's Pawn Shop sold 16 guns that had a "time to crime" of less than one year, making it likely that the guns were trafficked.

Shortly after the special master’s second inspection, Richman closed Big Tom’s, citing the recession and the deployment of troops away from Hunter Army Airfield.

In an email, Richman said the Welsh Pawn Shop was never fined because of this lawsuit or subsequent inspections.

In a follow-up phone call, Richman said that when he purchased Big Tom's in 1996, he also bought its problems. “We had to go out to, I guess for lack of a better term, get everyone on the same page. Doing things the right way, not that they were doing things the wrong way, but they were doing things their way. Like I said, they’re human, they made a mistake.”

Richman also called Bloomberg’s task force and subsequent lawsuit a “set-up.” But he added, “We learned from it. We're always working on a better way to get around.”

ATF inspection violations show background check issues

The ATF was aware of the New York City’s federal lawsuit, said Proshansky, though it’s unclear whether that knowledge influenced the ATF to inspect Welsh Pawn Shop more often than prior the suit. Nonetheless, according to ATF records obtained by the Brady’s Gun Store Transparency Project, the ATF inspected the three Welsh Pawn Shop locations seven times since 2011.

Five of the ATF’s seven inspections of the Welsh Pawn Shop yielded 21 total violations, 13 of which were in some way related to omissions on ATF form 4473. Of all three locations, the ATF issued the Derenne Avenue location the most violations ― 19 in total ― while it issued one each to the Skidaway Road and Rincon locations.

The seven inspections yielded five total penalties: three warning conferences and two warning letters. In one situation, the penalties could have been harsher: After the 2016 inspection of the Derenne Avenue location, the ATF inspector noted repeat violations but decided against issuing a warning conference after noting Richman’s promised improvements, and instead issued a warning letter.

Richman chalked the violations to clerical errors, adding "there are no errors where we're selling guns to felons and we knew it."

Richman makes excuses for ATF violations, promises background check improvements

After each inspection, Richman and other members of Welsh Pawn Shop upper management came up with excuses as to why they didn’t pass the ATF inspections with flying colors.

After a 2016 ATF inspection of the same location, Richman blamed the failed ATF inspection on two former management employees, both of whom shouldered responsibilities to oversee firearm transaction activities, falsified store records, but, Richman insisted, they were no longer a problem. He fired them during the inspection and even filed criminal charges — theft by deception — against them in local court. Chatham County Civil Court documents reveal that on Feb. 10, 2016, the prosecutor dismissed the lawsuit.

A store manager of the Skidaway location, Elizabeth Taylor, offered multiple excuses in 2016. She attributed each error to “oversight,” as well as the “failure to follow protocol requiring a secondary review of forms prior to the transfer of a firearm,” the IOI noted in the inspection report.

Furthermore, Taylor “stated that ATF Forms 4473 are normally reviewed by 2 different employees prior to the transfer of a firearm; however, she advised that this procedure was not always followed, particularly when she was away from the business.”

The sale of the gun to the prohibited purchaser, Taylor explained, was “probably overlooked” due to the fact that the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), provided a “Proceed” response, meaning the purchaser passed the background check and could be sold the gun. To fix this issue, she said she would be conducting a review more often, weekly, instead of quarterly, as she used to do.

After a 2018 inspection of the Rincon location, manager George Martin Henry attributed the error to “distractions.” Henry also said employees were supposed to review all forms daily. John Fahning, the general manager of the same location, said employees were supposed to "double check" firearms acquisition and disposition forms. But, Fahning said, mishaps between “two managers surfaced in and around April 2015,” causing the routine to not be followed.

Each member of Welsh Pawn Shop upper management also vowed, in some way, to improve their stores' background check process.

Richman said he verbally mandated that all Welsh Pawn Shop stores conduct "interim ATF style firearms recordkeeping audits.”

In 2016, Richman implemented three policies: 1) Written procedures for employees to follow in regard to ATF compliance requirements, including a mandate that all Welsh Pawn Shop locations conduct a firearms inventory every ninety (90) days; 2) Procedures for transferring a firearm; and 3) Consequences for disciplinary action, including possible dismissal, if it is determined that an employee has been found to have five (5) or more ATF record-keeping errors per year.

After the 2018 inspection, Henry and Fahning said they would implement a “double-check system,” “to ensure that all forms are thoroughly reviewed,” according to the ATF inspection report.

But, in many ways, Richman seemed to see violations at the Welsh Pawn Shop as inevitable.

At the end of the phone call after the 2016 inspection, Richman told the ATF IOI he “obviously would like to see "no errors on behalf of his employees and that they will strive to do so.”

But, at the same time, Richman couldn’t make any promises, according to the report, due to "human error" and the high volume of transactions at his stores.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: in the crosshairs savannah ga gun violence series welsh pawn shop