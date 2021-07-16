What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? This map can help you find out.

Fort Worth police recorded 126 thefts, 97 assaults and 86 cases of criminal mischief between July 4 and July 10, according to data recorded by law enforcement and compiled by the Star-Telegram.

A total of 907 crimes were recorded by police during that time period, a decrease of 15 compared to the week before, according to public records accessed by the Star-Telegram. The actual number could be higher, if some crimes were not yet recorded.

Between June 27 and July 3, the third most common crime committed was burglary of a vehicle, at 80 recorded. Between July 4 and July 10, that number fell to 72.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of July 4th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.