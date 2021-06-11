What crimes happened near your Fort Worth home or workplace? Use this map to find out

Fort Worth police recorded 897 crimes across the city between May 30 and June 5, according to a Star-Telegram map created using data collected by the department.

The top three crimes recorded in that time period were theft at 146, assault at 100 and criminal mischief at 96.

The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

