What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? This updated crime map shows 912.

The Fort Worth Police Department recorded 912 crimes in Fort Worth from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, according to data gathered by the city.

The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.

One murder was recorded on Aug. 23 at 12:55 a.m. near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Westcreek Drive. Theft, as in most weeks, was the highest reported crime with 132 reports, eight more than what was reported in the week before.

crime map

Fort Worth Crime Map & Stats

Searchable Fort Worth Crime Map & Statistics starting January 1, 2021

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 22nd, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.