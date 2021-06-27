What crimes happened near you in Fort Worth? This map can help you find out.

Fort Worth police recorded 136 thefts, 99 assaults and 79 auto thefts between June 13 and June 21, according to data gathered by police and compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Police recorded a total of 928 crimes in the city during that time period.

The Star-Telegram has taken the compiled crimes and turned them into a map. The map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of June 13th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.