What crimes happened in your neighborhood? Latest map shows 895 recorded in Fort Worth

There were 895 crimes recorded by the Fort Worth Police Department from Dec. 5-11, an increase by 18 from the previous week, according to city data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

One murder was reported on Dec. 11 at 1:35 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lancaster Avenue and Collard Street. In the previous compiled crime map, another murder was reported on E. Lancaster Avenue on Dec. 2 at 2:43 p.m.

Theft and criminal mischief were the two highest reported crimes for the week.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Dec. 5th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.