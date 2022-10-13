‘There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death.’ Candidates react to Cruz verdict

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says families affected by the 2018 Parkland high school massacre deserved a higher “degree of justice” than rejecting the death penalty for the shooter, after Broward County jurors on Thursday recommended sparing the shooter’s life in their verdict.

“There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death,” Crist said in a statement. “The Parkland families and community deserved that degree of justice. I will continue to pray for healing for the families and every person impacted by this tragedy.”

Crist, the former St. Petersburg congressman vying to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Nov. 8 election, has previously told the Miami Herald he would consider the death penalty in heinous cases, such as the killing of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Crist signed death warrants when he was Florida’s Republican governor from 2007 to 2011.

“In cases like these, I believe the death penalty is an appropriate punishment,” he said last year.

Florida politicians and candidates reacted quickly on Thursday to the jury’s verdict on the fate of Nikolas Cruz’s life, capping a three-month trial and seven hours of deliberation on the 17 counts of first degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. It is Florida’s deadliest mass shooting to go to trial, and galvanized student activism for gun reform at the time.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who was Florida governor when the shooting happened, said the verdict is “not what many of us expected.” As governor, Scott signed new measures into law in reaction to the massacre, including a so-called “red-flag” gun law that allows law enforcement to intervene and confiscate firearms in certain crisis situations.

“There are few days that go by without my thoughts turning to the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Scott said in a statement. “I remain close with these families and know that many of us find it hard to understand how such brutal crimes could be met with anything but the most severe punishment allowed under our laws. While I have faith in our justice system, today’s decision is not what many of us expected.”

Relatives sitting in the courtroom while the verdict was read appeared to be stunned by the ruling.

Jared Moskowitz, Congressional candidate and former state representative in a district that included Parkland when the shooting took place, tweeted: “He should die 17 times!”

The Miami Herald and McClatchyDC have also reached out to DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Rubio’s opponent, for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.