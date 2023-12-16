CrimeStoppers

Dec. 15—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PERSONS OF THE WEEK

Name: Billy Joe Hazelwood

Age: 42

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply; breaking and entering — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: William Luther Harris

Age: 50

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Bald/brown

Eyes: Green

Charge: Failure to comply; improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office