CrimeStoppers
Dec. 15—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PERSONS OF THE WEEK
Name: Billy Joe Hazelwood
Age: 42
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply; breaking and entering — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: William Luther Harris
Age: 50
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Bald/brown
Eyes: Green
Charge: Failure to comply; improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office