CrimeStoppers
Mar. 11—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Quincy L. Brown
Age: 35
Height: 5-foot-4
Weight: 140
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Burglary — Lima Police Department
Name: Michael J. Pruitt
Age: 47
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 180
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Improperly discharging a firearm into a residence — Lima Police Department