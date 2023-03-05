CrimeStoppers
Mar. 4—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Nicole Dineisha
Age: 26
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 175
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, trespassing in a habitation — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Eva Crane
Age: 22
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 147
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Failure to comply, aggravated possession of drugs| Allen County Sheriff's Office