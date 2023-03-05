CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Mar. 4—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Nicole Dineisha

Age: 26

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 175

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, trespassing in a habitation — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Eva Crane

Age: 22

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 147

Hair: Red

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Failure to comply, aggravated possession of drugs| Allen County Sheriff's Office

