CrimeStoppers
Jan. 7—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: James F. Dye
Age: 58
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 140
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Charge: Failure to comply — Aggravated possession of drugs| Adllen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Dimeris T. Reynolds
Age:22
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 175
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply — Carrying a concealed weapon — Allen County Sheriff's Office