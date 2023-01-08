CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jan. 7—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: James F. Dye

Age: 58

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 140

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Charge: Failure to comply — Aggravated possession of drugs| Adllen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Dimeris T. Reynolds

Age:22

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 175

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Carrying a concealed weapon — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories