CrimeStoppers

Oxygen

It’s been nearly two months since four University of Idaho students were savagely murdered in their off-campus home, terrorizing the small Moscow community where the killings took place. Speculation ran rampant as investigators kept many details of the violent crime to themselves as they searched for the killer of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. The investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 28-year-old Washington State University PhD student