CrimeStoppers

Apr. 1—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Crime Stoppers is seeking information on the following incident: On March 26 at around 12 a.m., an unknown person was seen on security camera entering the Lock It storage facility located at 1435 Findlay Rd. The subject broke into multiple storage units, removing items and causing severe damage to the units. Anyone with information on the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (419) 229-7867.

Name: Malachai Hamlin

Age: 25

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Grand theft auto, possession of cocaine — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Shelby Rowe

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 145

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Charge: Aggravated possession of cocaine — Allen County Sheriff's Office