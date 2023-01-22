CrimeStoppers

Jan. 21—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Barbara Lou Makin

Age: 55

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 135

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Joe L. Jones

Age: 30

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 135

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Domestic violence with a firearm — Allen County Sheriff's Office

