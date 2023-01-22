CrimeStoppers
Jan. 21—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Barbara Lou Makin
Age: 55
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 135
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply — Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Joe L. Jones
Age: 30
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 135
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply — Domestic violence with a firearm — Allen County Sheriff's Office