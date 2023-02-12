CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 11—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Antonio J. Webb

Age: 31

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Brandon A. Bell

Age: 37

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Domestic violence — Allen County Sheriff's Office

