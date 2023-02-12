CrimeStoppers
Feb. 11—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Antonio J. Webb
Age: 31
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Brandon A. Bell
Age: 37
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 220
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Domestic violence — Allen County Sheriff's Office