CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 4—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Michael W. Adkins

Age: 41

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 200

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Failure to comply, Felonious assault/testing — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: George P. Bogatko

Age: 55

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office

