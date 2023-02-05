CrimeStoppers
Feb. 4—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Michael W. Adkins
Age: 41
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 200
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Failure to comply, Felonious assault/testing — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: George P. Bogatko
Age: 55
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office