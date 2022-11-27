CrimeStoppers
Nov. 26—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Bryant A. Rose
Age: 37
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 230
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, felonious assault with firearm specification — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: James A. Beswick
Age: 40
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 160
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Personal Registration with Sheriff