CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Nov. 26—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Bryant A. Rose

Age: 37

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, felonious assault with firearm specification — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: James A. Beswick

Age: 40

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 160

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Personal Registration with Sheriff

Recommended Stories