CrimeStoppers
Dec. 24—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Jason M. Cunningham Durr
Age: 27
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 195
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply — Absconded supervision| Adllen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Paul W. thatcher
Age: 31
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 200
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office