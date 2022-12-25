CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Dec. 24—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Jason M. Cunningham Durr

Age: 27

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 195

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Absconded supervision| Adllen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Paul W. thatcher

Age: 31

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office

