CrimeStoppers

Associated Press

The son of a renowned American painter was convicted Friday of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Vincent Gillespie, 61, of Athol, Massachusetts, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, prosecutors said. Investigators said Gillespie pushed, yelled at and fought with police, maneuvering to a line of officers defending the Lower West Terrace’s exterior door.