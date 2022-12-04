CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Dec. 3—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Leroy H. Page

Age: 32

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 270

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Travis Millirans

Age:33

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories