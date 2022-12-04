CrimeStoppers
Dec. 3—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Leroy H. Page
Age: 32
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 270
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Travis Millirans
Age:33
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 300
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office