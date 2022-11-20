CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Nov. 19—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Andrea M. Longfellow

Age: 39

Height: 5-foot-2

Weight: 140

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Amanda D. Ray

Age: 48

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 150

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Possession of cocaine, absconded supervision — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories