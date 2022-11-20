CrimeStoppers
Nov. 19—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Andrea M. Longfellow
Age: 39
Height: 5-foot-2
Weight: 140
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Amanda D. Ray
Age: 48
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 150
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Possession of cocaine, absconded supervision — Allen County Sheriff's Office