CrimeStoppers

Chicago Tribune

A concealed carry license holder shot two men who opened fire at him as he walked in the Loop early Saturday, Chicago police said. Shortly before 3:40 a.m. a 31-year-old man was walking to his parked vehicle in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire in his direction, police said. The CCL-holding 31-year-old drew his gun and fired ...