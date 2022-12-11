CrimeStoppers

Dec. 10—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Allen McDowell

Age: 30

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Parole Violation — Abduction — Adult Parole Authority

Name: Martel Butler

Age: 39

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Aggravated Burglary — Allen County Sheriff's Office

