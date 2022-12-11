CrimeStoppers
Dec. 10—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Allen McDowell
Age: 30
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 200
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Parole Violation — Abduction — Adult Parole Authority
Name: Martel Butler
Age: 39
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Aggravated Burglary — Allen County Sheriff's Office