CrimeStoppers
Oct. 1—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Name: Tabbitha E. Brown
Age: 35
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 135 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Charge: Failure to comply, Grand theft of workers comp — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Dametris Smith-Monroe
Age: 24
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 160 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to appear at trial — Lima Police Department