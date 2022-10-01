CrimeStoppers

KIRO

Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. “I was screaming at the bus driver to like pull over because she was having a seizure then he started yelling at me because I was in the aisle way,” Sofie said. “Within 23 seconds of students notifying the driver that a student was in distress, the driver pulled over to the side of the road,” the Clover Park School District said.