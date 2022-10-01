CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 1—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Name: Tabbitha E. Brown

Age: 35

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 135 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Charge: Failure to comply, Grand theft of workers comp — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Dametris Smith-Monroe

Age: 24

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to appear at trial — Lima Police Department

Recommended Stories