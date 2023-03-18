CrimeStoppers

Mar. 18—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

The Allen County Sheriff's is seeking information on the following incident: On 11-08-2020, Allen County Sheriff's Office Deputies found William (Billy) Brown lying in in the roadway in the 700 block of North Phillips road and he was deceased. An autopsy revealed Billy had died from massive head trauma. Billy had been visiting with his mother's residence prior to leaving on foot in the early morning hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers. A reward of $4,000 is being offered.

Name: Antonio Lamar Catlin

Age: 32

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 256

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Attempted felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Eric Lewis Upthegrove

Age: 39

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 260

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply — Drug trafficking — Allen County Sheriff's Office