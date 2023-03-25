CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Mar. 25—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Anita Lynn Jelks

Age: 53

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 198

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Parole violation, robbery — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Kevonte Graham

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 170

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office

