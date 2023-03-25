CrimeStoppers
Mar. 25—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Anita Lynn Jelks
Age: 53
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 198
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Parole violation, robbery — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Kevonte Graham
Age: 24
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 170
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office