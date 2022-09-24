CrimeStoppers

NextShark

The main perpetrator involved in the brutal assault on four women at a restaurant in Tangshan, China, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. On Friday, the Guangyang District People’s Court in Langfang, Hebei province, determined Chen Jizhi, 41, to be the ringleader of a gang that has conducted criminal activities since 2012. Chen and four other men were caught on camera violently beating four women at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan on June 10 after one of the woman rejected his sexual proposal.