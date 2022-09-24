CrimeStoppers
Sep. 24—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Name: Janicqua Lynn Bailey
Age: 23
Height: 5-foot-2
Weight: 185
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Black
Charges: Failure to comply, felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Marcaja D. Jackson
Age: 29
Height: 5-foot-3
Weight: 150
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, theft from a protected person| Allen County Sheriff's Office