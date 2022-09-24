CrimeStoppers

Sep. 24—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Name: Janicqua Lynn Bailey

Age: 23

Height: 5-foot-2

Weight: 185

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Black

Charges: Failure to comply, felonious assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Marcaja D. Jackson

Age: 29

Height: 5-foot-3

Weight: 150

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, theft from a protected person| Allen County Sheriff's Office

