CrimeStoppers

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
Aug. 13—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Name: Derek A. Dircksen

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 165

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, absconded supervision, possession of heroin/Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Jereny R. Guice

Age: 45

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 140

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, failed to report to jail/Allen County Sheriff's Office

