CrimeStoppers
Aug. 13—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Name: Derek A. Dircksen
Age: 28
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 165
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, absconded supervision, possession of heroin/Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Jereny R. Guice
Age: 45
Height: 5-foot-8
Weight: 140
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, failed to report to jail/Allen County Sheriff's Office