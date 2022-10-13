CrimeStoppers

Associated Press

A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, police said. Louise, who was married to one of the Peacocks’ daughters, was identified as a suspect about two weeks later.