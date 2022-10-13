CrimeStoppers
Oct. 13—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Travis A. Millirans
Age: 33
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 300
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Terrence M. Thompson
Age: 48
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 170
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Hazel
Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office