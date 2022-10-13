CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 13—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Travis A. Millirans

Age: 33

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Terrence M. Thompson

Age: 48

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 170

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office

