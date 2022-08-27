CrimeStoppers

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 27—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Name: Travis Lee Jarvis

Age: 28

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 147

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Charge: Possession of fentanyl-related compound — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Mandie Lee Stansbery

Age: 40

Height: 5-foot-4

Weight: 150

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Recommended Stories