CrimeStoppers
Aug. 27—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Name: Travis Lee Jarvis
Age: 28
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 147
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Charge: Possession of fentanyl-related compound — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Mandie Lee Stansbery
Age: 40
Height: 5-foot-4
Weight: 150
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, Aggravated possession of drugs — Allen County Sheriff's Office