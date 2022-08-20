CrimeStoppers

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 20—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Trailer:

Stolen 2022 Moritz International Dump Trailer, 7' x 14'.

Was taken from Rodoc Leasing & Sales in Landeck, OH.

Stolen between the 11th and 15th of August 2022.

VIN Number is 4WXBD1921N1042745 and valued at $12,800.00

Name: April E. Fugatt

Age: 47

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 180

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Charge: Theft of credit cards — Lima Police Department

Recommended Stories