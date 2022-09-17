CrimeStoppers
Sep. 17—LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Trailer:
Stolen 2022 Moritz International Dump Trailer, 7' x 14'.
Was taken from Rodoc Leasing & Sales in Landeck, OH around Aug. 11-15, 2022.
VIN Number is 4WXBD1921N1042745 and valued at $12,800
Name: Rory Allen Chivington
Age: 33
Height: 5-foot-5
Weight: 160
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Charges: Failure to comply, receiving stolen property — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Denise Lea Dildy
Age: 56
Height: 5-foot-7
Weight: 150
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, Theft — Allen County Sheriff's Office