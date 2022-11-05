CrimeStoppers

Jezebel

On an early morning in April, the remains of Orsolya Gaal, an NYC-based mother of two, were found by a man walking his dog in a park near where she lived with her husband and two children. Gaal had been stabbed more than 50 times and her body stuffed into her 13-year-old son’s hockey duffel bag. A trail of blood led directly from the bag to her home. Investigators first questioned her son, but they’d soon discover that Gaal was brutally murdered by her former lover.