CrimeStoppers
Oct. 22—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Name: Tommie Lee Jefferson
Age: 38
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 285
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Aggravated Burglary — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Quintez Q. Burns
Age: 28
Height: 5'8
Weight: 205
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Failure to comply, Felonious Assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office