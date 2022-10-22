CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 22—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

Name: Tommie Lee Jefferson

Age: 38

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 285

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Aggravated Burglary — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Quintez Q. Burns

Age: 28

Height: 5'8

Weight: 205

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Failure to comply, Felonious Assault — Allen County Sheriff's Office

