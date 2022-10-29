CrimeStoppers
Oct. 29—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Name: Gregory A. Darby
Age: 22
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 140
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office
Name: Jennetta B. Carter
Age: 19
Height: 5-foot-1
Weight: 181
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Charge: Fail to comply with order of police — Allen County Sheriff's Office