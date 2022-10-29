CrimeStoppers

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 29—LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Name: Gregory A. Darby

Age: 22

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 140

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle — Allen County Sheriff's Office

Name: Jennetta B. Carter

Age: 19

Height: 5-foot-1

Weight: 181

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Charge: Fail to comply with order of police — Allen County Sheriff's Office

