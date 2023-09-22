CrimeStoppers tip leads to arrests in Fayetteville last week

A CrimeStoppers tip led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and ammunition and the arrest of two people last week, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Erik Goins, 36, was arrested about 10 p.m. Sept. 12 on two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking opium, and one count each of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a synthetic cannabinoid; possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a schedule-II controlled substance; possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling and conspiracy, according to the release.

Rebekah Vaszily, 32, was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to sell narcotics, the release said.

14 firearms taken from the home in the 100 block of Homeplace Court, Sept. 22, 2023.

Ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia seized from the home in the 100 block of Homeplace Court, Sept. 22, 2023.

Dozens of boxes of ammunition seized from the home in the 100 block of Homeplace Court, Sept. 22, 2023.

According to the release, a CrimeStoppers tip led to the Police Department’s Campbellton Community Engagement Response Team serving a search warrant on the couple's home in the 100 block of Homeplace Court.

Police allegedly seized 714 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mixture, 16 grams of fentanyl, 3,325 rounds of ammunition, 14 firearms and drug paraphernalia from the home, the release said.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville CrimeStoppers tip leads to drug arrests