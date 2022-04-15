Criminal Appeals Court denies motion to reopen case against death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith

A motion to reopen the case against death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith based on the discovery of unknown DNA on a murder weapon was denied by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

The court issued the ruling late Thursday, hours after Smith's federal public defender Amy Harwell filed a motion to the Tennessee Supreme Court seeking a stay of execution so the lower court could have time to consider the two motions before them.

"Petitioner has not presented new scientific evidence establishing that he is actually innocent of the murders of the victims," the filing from the appeals court says.

Smith's execution by lethal injection is scheduled for April 21. He was convicted of the 1989 murders of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, and her two teenaged sons, 16-year-old Chad Burnett and 13-year-old Jason Burnett.

Robirds Smith was shot in the neck then stabbed several times. Her eldest son was shot in the left eye and then in the upper chest and left torso. His younger brother was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Police only found one of three murder weapons — an awl.

Harwell appealed to the Davidson County Criminal Court seeking to reopen the case after the Serological Research Institute, a private forensics lab in California, found unknown DNA on the handle the awl.

"After 32 years of adamantly asserting his innocence, Oscar Smith finally has proof that someone else murdered his family," Harwell wrote in a new release. "This new DNA evidence can and should be matched to the actual killer — who also left their fingerprints on the murder weapon — so that Mr. Smith may finally be exonerated."

Oscar Franklin Smith, left, appears before a night court commissioner Nov. 6, 1989, with police detective Terry McElroy after being charged in the Oct. 1 slayings of his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her two teenage sons, Chad and Jason Burnett.

All three victims and Smith were excluded as contributors to this unknown DNA, Harwell wrote in her motion to the state Supreme Court.

When the Davidson County court denied the motion Monday, Harwell filed to the appeals court.

Judge Timothy Easter wrote the opinion published Thursday.

In the filling, Easter wrote about Smith's alleged prior threats against the victims, a witness placing his car at the home the night of the murders, a life insurance policy taken out by Smith for the three victims and a recording of a 911 call during which one of the teens yelled "Frank, no."

"Thus, the court concludes there is not a reasonable probability that the recently discovered DNA evidence would have prevented Petitioner's prosecution or conviction," Easter wrote.

The stay of execution motion before the Tennessee Supreme Court remained pending Friday afternoon.

