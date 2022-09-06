‘It’s criminal behavior.’ Newly released video shows data collectors being let into elections office

New video emerged showing the former chair of the Coffee County GOP leading a group of data collectors into the South Georgia elections office on the same day investigators say there was a massive data breach of the office’s elections server and voting machines.

The security camera video, which just surfaced nearly two and a half years after it was recorded, shows Cathy Latham leading a number of data collectors into the Coffee County elections office.

Georgia Secretary of State Office’s Gabe Sterling said those data collectors illegally accessed the server and voting machines.

The video surfaced as part of filings made in an unrelated elections lawsuit in Sumter County, Georgia.

“It’s criminal behavior, and that’s why the GBI is involved, and why we can’t get into too much detail at this time,” Sterling said.

Sterling pointed out the video was recorded on Jan. 7, 2021, and since then, he said the Coffee County elections supervisor was removed from office and any voting machine accessed was replaced.

Sterling insists the illegal data collection had no impact on the two Coffee County elections since the breach.

“What we’re seeing basically is the elections director in Coffee County was the threat vector here that allowed unauthorized access to these individuals,” Sterling said.

Sterling also pointed out that the data collectors were paid for by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who is now under subpoena to testify before the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.

This wasn’t the first time Latham was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. She appeared as one of the GOP false electors who had to testify before that Special Grand Jury.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office also named her, as well as the other false electors, as targets for possible criminal investigation.

