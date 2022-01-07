Criminal case in 2020 Lake Monroe melee continued as mediation process goes on

Sean Purdy, left, and Caroline McCord stand outside The Criminal Defense offices in Indianapolis July 13, 2020, as Attorney David Hennessy speaks on their behalf.

Continuances continue in the case of a racially charged 2020 incident at Lake Monroe where a Black Bloomington man alleges two white men hurled racial slurs at him during a fight and called for someone to bring a noose.

During a two-minute hearing Thursday afternoon in Franklin, a lawyer for Sean Purdy, one of the Hendricks County men charged in the attack, asked for a continuance while the parties engage in a court-approved mediation process.

Johnson County Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner, appointed to oversee the case after Monroe County judges stepped aside, granted the request. A new court date has not been scheduled.

The three men involved in the 2020 Fourth of July melee, including the alleged victim, face criminal charges. All three are in the midst of conflict resolution therapy, with an end goal of settling the case out of court and having the misdemeanor and felony charges dismissed.

The incident brought national attention to Bloomington when a man named Vauhxx Booker went on social media and claimed the men beat him, pinned him against a tree and threatened to lynch him. An online fundraiser supporting Booker has raised more than $37,500 from supporters.

There are conflicting reports of what happened that day and who did what to fuel the fight near the old Zoom Floom, an abandoned water slide in a wooded area off Ind. 446 south of Bloomington. Videos showing portions of the confrontation were posted online.

After the hearing, attorney Andrew Baldwin said Purdy and his co-defendant in the case, Jerry Cox Jr., are in the midst of a restorative justice program through the Center for Community Justice in Elkhart that may take several months to complete.

Possible dismissal of the charges is on hold, Baldwin said, until the mediation is over.

"Sean maintains his innocence. He was defending himself, but realizes things could have been handled differently that day," Baldwin said. "He's willing to learn from this and get on with his life."

Booker initially agreed to participate in restorative justice, then backed out, then changed his mind again and has agreed to carry on with the mediation attempt. He is charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Purdy faces three felonies: criminal confinement with bodily injury, battery with moderate injury and intimidation. Cox is charged with two felonies: aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement and battery. He also faces three misdemeanors: intimidation and two counts of battery.

