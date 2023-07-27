Criminal case against investigative journalist for revealing Russian passport of judge closed

Criminal charges against journalist who revealed judge’s Russian citizen-ship dropped

A criminal case launched against a journalist from the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty’s Skhemy project has been dropped following a “lack of evidence”, Skhemy reported on Telegram on July 27.

The case against Skhemy journalist Heorhii Shabayev was initially opened after Skhemy published an article revealing that Judge Liudmyla Arestova of the Donetsk District Administrative Court currently holds Russian citizenship.

They based their findings on extracts from the automated Russian passport system (Rospasport), indicating that the judge obtained her Russian passport in 2014 under the so-called “Treaty on the Accession of Crimea to Russia.” This treaty granted Russian citizenship to Ukrainian citizens and stateless individuals who were permanent residents in Crimea at the time of its annexation.

Skhemy’s report also revealed that from 2018 to January 2022, the judge visited the occupied Crimea, spending a total of 255 days there.

Following the publication of the article, the Slovyansk District Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal investigation against Shabayev, alleging possible interference in Arestova’s judicial activities.

Arestova reported the alleged “interference in the administration of justice with the aim of discrediting her” to the Higher Judicial Council and the Office of the Prosecutor General. She accused Shabayev of actively collaborating with Russia during the war and transferring gathered information to the Russian special services. Additionally, she accused him of engaging in unlawful surveillance to discredit her as a judge.

On July 27, investigators from the National Police in Slovyansk summoned Shabayev for questioning in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the journalists behind the investigation claim to have found further evidence of Judge Arestova’s use of her Russian passport by referencing the database of Russian flight records. According to their findings, after the Russian occupation of Crimea in May 2014, the judge traveled to Moscow and used her Russian passport for these flights.

