Criminal case filed by nun against Fort Worth bishop closed as ‘unfounded,’ diocese says

The Arlington Police Department has closed the criminal case filed against Bishop Michael Olson.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth told the Star-Telegram on Friday that the department informed diocese officials that the criminal case against Olson “has been closed as unfounded.”

The complaints against Olson were brought by the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, who previously oversaw cloistered nuns at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.

Olson had launched an investigation into Gerlach’s alleged “sexual misconduct” with a priest and dismissed Gerlach from the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

Gerlach accused Olson of abuse of power and overstepping his authority. She is suing the bishop and the diocese and seeking more than $1 million in damages. A hearing in the lawsuit was held Tuesday in the 67th District Court in downtown Fort Worth.

The Arlington Police Department announced June 7 that it had received a letter dated May 31 from a local law firm “raising allegations about recent actions taken at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in our city. In response, the department has launched an investigation to determine whether any criminal offenses have occurred,” the statement said.

Gerlach’s lawyer Matthew Bobo had contacted police about her complaints, which include allegations that Olson and the diocese illegally seized data from her electronic devices before she was dismissed June 1. Police interviewed the nun June 7, according to Bobo.

A representative of the diocese told the Star-Telegram at that time that “neither the Bishop nor anyone at the Diocese have been involved in any criminal activity” regarding the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity.

“The mere fact that Attorney Bobo initiated and made a report to the Arlington Police Department was not unexpected given the aggressive manner he has litigated this ecclesiastical dispute in the press,” the diocese spokesperson said.

The diocese also told the Star-Telegram it had alerted police regarding “serious concerns” about marijuana and edibles inside the Arlington monastery of Carmelite nuns. Photos provided by the diocese show hordes of pill bottles and cannabis products. The diocese said the photos were taken by an informant.

It’s not clear whether the Arlington Police Department’s criminal investigation into the alleged drug use at the monastery is ongoing.