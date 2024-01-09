Criminal cases against Solar Wolf, owner Ted Strzelecki dismissed in Barnstable court

BARNSTABLE — Two criminal cases against Solar Wolf Energy and its owner Ted Strzelecki were dismissed in Barnstable District Court Jan. 5.

Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Michael Preble told the judge there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the cases.

The charges were initiated by a Solarize Yarmouth customer in early fall 2022. Michael Kiehnau filed an application for criminal complaints against Strzelecki in November 2022 for larceny against a person and larceny of an amount over $1,200 by false pretenses.

"Obviously I'm disappointed," Kiehnau said in an interview Monday.

Kiehnau said he paid Strzelecki more than $18,000 to replace his roof and install solar panels and he received, "no felt paper, no nails, no shingles, no engineering drawing." Kiehnau met with Preble Friday morning and Preble told him in his opinion there was insufficient evidence, and the state wasn't prepared to move forward with the case. It was dismissed without prejudice.

Strzelecki signed contracts with 55 Yarmouth residents to install solar panels on homes for a Solarize Yarmouth project, then either didn't complete or didn't start work on those installations before closing operations in May 2022, based on interviews the Times conducted with homeowners, Town Administrator Robert Whritenour Jr., Yarmouth Board of Selectmen members and Yarmouth Energy Committee members.

In September 2022 Strzelecki filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Kiehnau was the only person to file criminal complaints.

Kiehnau alleged Strzelecki intentionally defrauded him of more than $18,000 for roof work and a solar panel installation that was never begun or completed.

Solar Wolf was selected in 2021 to be a vendor in Yarmouth

Solar Wolf was selected in March 2021 to be the vendor for Yarmouth’s solar panel installation program. Strzelecki took hundreds of thousands of dollars from 55 Yarmouth residents in orders ranging from $8,677 to $36,921, according to Whritenour.

Beyond Yarmouth, in July 2008 Strzelecki and his wife, as owners of TCS Homes and Construction, filed for bankruptcy. His debt was discharged after he completed a personal financial management course. In July 2021 Solar Wolf was hit with three lawsuits seeking a total of $863,605 in damages and restitution.

Strzelecki didn't respond to question outside the courtroom in Barnstable. Attorney Jennifer McGee, appointed as his public defender, ushered him quickly out of the courthouse.

