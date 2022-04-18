When criminal cases collide

#WeirdCoincidence

A key witness in the trial of the man accused of fatally beating Brighton businessman Edward “Ted” Boucher is expected to be a city man alleged to have trafficked drugs with the estranged husband for former Mayor Lovely Warren. In a strange convergence of two of the area’s most highly publicized criminal cases, Jason Siplin, who has a history of local drug-dealing, is scheduled to testify against Christopher Wernle, who is accused of murdering Boucher. Siplin is one of six men accused of involvement in a drug-trafficking ring; one of the others is Timothy Granison, Warren’s husband. Wernle’s trial began Monday.

#ColdSlap

It may be spring, and it felt like spring Sunday, but a wintry blast is on the way. Two to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall between Monday night and Tuesday evening in the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Three to 5 inches are expected between Monday night and Tuesday morning in Ontario, Wayne and northern Cayuga counties.

#MomConvicted

A state Supreme Court jury on Monday convicted Andrea Lipton, 30, of Rochester with second-degree manslaughter in the beating death of her 3-year-old son, Kei’mere Marshall, in July 2020. Earlier this year, Lipton’s boyfriend, Anthony Love, was acquitted of second-degree murder but convicted of first-degree manslaughter in Kei’mere’s death and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. Lipton will be sentenced May 19.

