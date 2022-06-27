Criminal cases disposed of in Schuylkill County Court term

Jun. 27—POTTSVILLE — Cases were heard in Schuylkill County Court during the criminal court term that began June 13 and concluded Friday.

Among the cases disposed of were:

—David Knoedler, 52, of Andreas, was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and not guilty on a misdemeanor charge of propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles, two misdemeanor charges of propelling missiles into an occupied vehicle and two summary counts of harassment.

Assistant District Attorney Julie D. Werdt prosecuted the case, while Knoedler was represented by attorney Joseph P. Nahas Jr., Frackville.

Judge James P. Goodman presided over the trial.

The original charges against Knoedler were filed by state police Trooper Andrew Moyer of the Frackville station.

—Robert Edward Zagata, 33, of Dalton — guilty of one misdemeanor count each of stalking, terroristic threats and harassment. Not guilty on one misdemeanor count each of stalking and harassment.

Zagata was represented by attorney Kent D. Watkins of the Schuylkill County Public Defender's Office, while Werdt prosecuted the case.

The original charges against Zagata were filed by Mahanoy Twp. Police Chief Brandon Alexander, with the case heard before Judge Christina E. Hale.

—Jonathan Kramer, 42, of Pine Grove — not guilty of misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.

Kramer was represented by court appointed attorney Eric J. Filer, while Assistant District Attorney Shelby G. Hostetter prosecuted the case before Judge Goodman.

Pine Grove Police Department Patrolman Mark Vandermartin filed the original charges against Kramer.

—Richard Gerber, 48, of Allentown — not guilty on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Prosecutors withdrew a second count of felony receiving stolen property.

Gerber represented himself, with county Chief Public Defender Andrea L. Thompson serving as stand-by counsel. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Pellish and heard before Judge Christopher W. Hobbs.

The original charges against Gerber were filed by state Trooper Ramon A. Torres of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

—Daquawn King, 33, of Queens, New York — guilty of one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on felony charges of possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.

King was represented by Assistant Public Defender William L.J. Burke while the case was prosecuted by assistant district attorney Jennifer N. Foose and heard before President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell.

The original charges against King were filed by James Bonner of the Coaldale Police Department.

—Charles Warenecki, 45, of Frackville — guilty of one felony count of aggravated harassment by prisoner.

Warenecki represented himself, while the case was prosecuted before Judge Hale and prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Michael J. Stine.

The original charge against Warenecki were filed by police Trooper Shawn Tray of the Frackville station.

—Traymere E. Stevens, 26, of SCI Somerset — not guilty of one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment.

Steven was represented by attorney Adam R. Weaver of Lehighton, private counsel, while Assistant DA Werdt prosecuted the case before Judge Goodman.

The original charges against Stevens were filed by police Trooper Tray of the Frackville station.

—Gilberto Estrada-Perez, 44, of Shenandoah — not guilty on a felony charge of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and one misdemeanor charge each of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Estrada-Perez was represented by Assistant Public Defender Watkins, while while Assistant DA Werdt prosecuted the case before Judge Charles Miller.

The original charges against Estrada-Perez were filed by Shenandoah police Patrolman Adam Sajone.

—William Gruber III, 30, of Pottstown — not guilty of one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

Gruber was represented by Assistant Public Defender Burke, while Assistant DA Foose prosecuted the case before Judge Hobbs.

The original charges against Gruber were filed by Rush Twp. police Patrolman Melissa Sutton.