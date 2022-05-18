Criminal charge dropped against Smith in Murray County, woman used her name

May 18—Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said a criminal charge against Angel Nichole Smith, who was listed in the weekend arrest report, was dropped. Davenport said the woman they were looking for used Smith's name and other identifying information.

After Smith was arrested and brought to the jail, she and family members insisted she was innocent and the sheriff's office brought in the officer who handled the investigation who said Smith was not the woman they were looking for.

"The case officer and myself had the arrest warrant withdrawn," Davenport said.