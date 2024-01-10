Criminal charges against 7 City View ISD administrators are officially dropped

A district judge has officially closed the criminal cases against seven City View ISD administrators once charged with failure to report child abuse as required by law.

Senior Judge Jack McGaughey signed the order dismissing the cases Jan. 4, following through on his decision in a Nov. 28 letter that the charges should be dismissed.

Defendants and their attorneys gathered at the Wichita County Courthouse in November for a hearing that resulted in dismissing of charges against seven City View ISD administrators on charges they failed to report allegations of sexual abuse of students.

The current or former administrators were charged with Class A misdemeanors, which could have led to fines and jail time if they had been convicted.

The allegations resulted after three former City View students went on social media and television in June 2022 and accused basketball coach Bobby Morris of sexually abusing female students.

Morris committed suicide June 27, 2022, and law enforcement agencies began investigating claims that district administrators knew about the allegations but never reported them.

Charges were filed in February 2023 against superintendent Tony Bushong, former superintendent Stephan Harris, former high school principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, counselor Cindy Leaverton and former high school Principal Raymond Weathersbee. Their attorneys claimed the statute of limitations had expired on the charges.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office contended the allegations constituted a continuing offense and should be excluded from the statute of limitations.

Following a hearing Nov. 7, McGaughey agreed with the defense lawyers.

In his letters wrapping up the cases, McGaughey determined the charges were not continuing offenses and dismissed the causes with prejudice. The DA's office did not contest the ruling.

Bushong and Hawkins resigned their positions in the wake of the charges.

While the criminal charges are resolved, one former City View student has filed a civil case in federal court, claiming “a conspiracy of silence” as City View administrators looked the other way while Morris preyed on students for years.

