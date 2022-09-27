Criminal charges against Logansport Batmobile maker have been dropped

Sep. 27—Criminal charges against Mark Racop filed in San Mateo County, Calif., have been dropped, according to ABC7 News in San Francisco.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe decided to drop criminal charges against Racop, the owner of Fiberglass Freaks who produces replica Batmobiles.

Racop was charged with obtaining money, labor or property by false pretenses and diversion of construction funds after San Mateo County sheriff's deputies traveled from California to Indiana to conduct a raid on his business on July 19.

The case was originally called into question after a report by ABC7 News alleged that San Mateo Sheriff Carlos Bolanos carried out the raid as a favor to his friend Sam Anagnostou. Anagnostou ordered a custom Batmobile from Racop in 2017 but missed a payment and was told his car would be delayed.

"It simply does not rise to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Wagstaffe said to ABC7 News. "And when you have cases like that, that aren't rising to the criminal level, but who's right, who's wrong isn't clear. That's when people sue each other. And we refer those cases to civil court."