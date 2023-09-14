Here are the criminal charges against Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla Thursday on several felony and misdemeanor charges. The commissioner is accused of conspiring with attorney and lobbyist William “Bill” Riley Jr. to launder $245,000 in political contributions in exchange for the commissioner’s support on a plan to build a sports complex in the city of Miami. Here are the charges Diaz de la Portilla faces:

Money laundering

Diaz de la Portilla faces one count of money laundering, a first-degree felony. The maximum he could face is 30 years in prison.

Unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior

The commissioner also faces three counts of unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, a second-degree felony. Investigators say they found that Díaz de la Portilla controlled two political committees that were used to fund personal expenses. The inquiry also found that he and Riley allegedly accepted more than $15,000 in political contributions without reporting them.

The payments, investigators say, were meant to support a judicial campaign for one of his brothers. Diaz de la Portilla faces three counts that carry a sentence of up to 15 years for each count.

Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla was booked into jail on corruption charges on Sept. 14, 2023. Miami-Dade Corrections

READ MORE: Miami commissioner arrested on bribery and money laundering charges

Official misconduct

He faces four counts of official misconduct, a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for each count.

Bribery

Diaz de la Portilla also faces one count of bribery, a second-degree felony that has a maximum possible penalty of 15 years.

Criminal conspiracy

The Miami commissioner faces a second-degree felony charge of criminal conspiracy with a possible penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

MIsdemeanor charges

Diaz de la Portilla also faces misdemeanor charges. He faces a first-degree campaign contribution in excess of legal limits with a maximum possible penalty of one year in prison. He also faces two counts of second-degree failure to report a gift that carries up to 60 days per count.

Díaz de la Portilla is being held on a $72,000 bond.