Criminal charges dismissed in 2022 Camp Michindoh boating death

Paramedics and other first responders leave Camp Michindoh July 28, 2022, after responding to a boating crash.

HILLSDALE — 1st Judicial Circuit Court Judge Sara Lisznyai dismissed criminal charges lodged against a man who was charged in connection with the July 28, 2022, fatal boating crash on Lake Michindoh which claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl from Indiana.

Matthew John Kovacic, 25, appeared in court April 3 with his defense attorney, Michael Nichols, who filed a motion to quash the 2B District Court’s decision to bind the matters to the higher court after a preliminary examination hearing “failed to show willful or wanton negligence” on Kovacic’s part.

He argued that testimony entered by a witness and the investigating officer showed Kovacic was operating a motorized water vessel appropriately at the time of the crash at the lake at Camp Michindoh.

More: Arrest made in connection with fatal Camp Michindoh boating accident

The witness, Jacob Boomershire, said he was hundreds of yards away on shore with a 15-foot elevated viewpoint; that testimony was used as a baseline to determine that it was feasible Kovacic could have seen the victim.

Lisznyai ruled the 2B District Court’s decision to bind the matters over to the circuit court an abuse of discretion and granted Nichols’ second motion to dismiss the case.

Subcribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady asked the court to add the without prejudice stipulation to her dismissal, meaning Brady could file criminal charges against Kovacic again in the future.

An investigation showed three children had fallen off of a “banana boat” being towed by Kovacic who swung around to pick them up when he struck and killed the victim.

Kovacic was arrested Oct. 3, 2022, by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of marine safety — negligent crippling or death. He worked as a lifeguard at Camp Michindoh and had a valid boater safety certificate at the time of the crash, the DNR previously stated.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Criminal charges dismissed in 2022 Camp Michindoh boating death