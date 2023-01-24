Criminal charges dropped against suspended Cambria chief detective, officials say

Jan. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Criminal charges were dropped on Tuesday against suspended Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni, authorities said.

The state Office of Attorney General withdrew simple assault and harassment charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, according to online court records.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the charges had been withdrawn.

Richland Township police filed the charges on Dec. 4, stemming from an alleged domestic assault at Freoni's residence. She had been accused of punching a man in the face.

Neugebauer previously said Freoni had been suspended with pay, keeping her $49,164 annual salary.

An entry on the agenda for the Cambria County commissioners' meeting scheduled for Wednesday includes a motion to remove Freoni from the county's payroll.

Neugebauer and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky referred calls seeking comment on Tuesday to the county Human Resources Department.