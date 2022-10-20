Criminal charges dropped for volunteer coach banned from CK High for sex with student

Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale.

Prosecutors backed away from misdemeanor charges against a Central Kitsap High School volunteer boys basketball coach who had sex with a student, though the district maintained its no-trespassing order against him.

In May, Jaiden Alexander Mosley, 22, was charged in Kitsap County District Court with a count of furnishing liquor to a minor with sexual motivation. At the time Mosley was 21 and the student was 16.

In dismissing the case last month, prosecutors alleged in court documents that the student was “now denying” Mosley had provided her alcohol when they had sex in January.

The misdemeanor case against Mosley fell apart in June when the girl signed a statement saying she was in a dating relationship with Mosley and denying she ever claimed she consumed alcohol with Mosley or made such a statement.

“I never said that,” the student wrote. “I have NEVER in my life consumed alcohol with Jaiden Mosley.”

The statement, that Mosley provided alcohol to the student when they had sex, was provided to investigators by the student's father, according to court documents.

Mosley’s attorney, Adrian Pimentel, said Mosley provided alcohol to another student, not the student he had sex with, but it was two months prior to becoming a coach. Further, Pimentel said Mosley and the student knew each other prior to Mosley becoming a coach.

Mosley’s father, varsity boys head coach Tarence Mosley, hired him as a volunteer assistant for the 2021-22 season.

Pimentel alleged that after clearing Mosley of committing a crime by having sex with the student, the sheriff’s office and prosecutors applied extra scrutiny to the matter because Mosley is Black.

The sheriff's office investigation found Mosley was three months short of the five-year age threshold between adult and minor, and therefore could not be charged with second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

“I think when they realized nothing illegal was going on they would have ended their investigation had the coach and child been white,” Pimentel wrote in an email to the Kitsap Sun. “Instead they drummed up charges related to his girlfriend that were false and they knew it.”

Pimentel said some may believe the relationship to be “unsavory” because of the age difference, but it was not illegal.

Mosley declined to comment for this story and directed the Kitsap Sun to speak to his attorney. School officials removed him from his assistant coaching position in January and banned him from campus.

After Central Kitsap School District's insurer found Mosley had sex with a student and provided alcohol to minor female students, the district updated its training requirements for all coaches.

District spokesperson David Beil said the no-trespass order against Mosley will remain in effect until January and could be renewed.

Though Mosley could apply for reinstatement to a coaching position if the no-trespass order is lifted, Beil said findings of the investigation would be taken into account.

“If it is determined an applicant poses a danger to student health or safety, including based on findings of past misconduct, then that person’s application will be denied," Beil said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Criminal charges dropped for volunteer coach banned from CK High for sex with student